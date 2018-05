| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:20 GMT +3

Kisumu International Airport. The government says efforts to have the airport to live up its international status now depends on inputs of various stakeholders such as those in shipping and logistics fields, tourism promoters and regional governments even after a sh. 3.3 billion facelift. PIC BY COLLINS ODUOR

A new airline has launched flights on the Kisumu-Nairobi route, stirring the growing competition with lucrative starting rates of Sh4,500 one-way.

Freedom Airlines Express becomes the sixth airliner on the route, pushing the number of flights into the Kisumu International Airport to 30 every week.

The airline is seeking to tap into a niche caused by the busy weekend schedule.