Postbank of Kenya among financial institutions to disburse cash to elderly citizens

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3

Postbank of Kenya

Postbank of Kenya is among financial institutions that will disburse cash to elderly citizens under the Government’s social welfare programme.

The bank, which was established in 1910 and has about 102 branches spread across the country, joins top-tier Equity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank and Cooperative Bank who also landed the deal.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection runs the programme dubbed ‘Inua Jamii’ in which poor citizens aged 70 and above receive Sh4,000 every two months for upkeep.

Postbank Managing Director Anne Karanja expressed confidence in the bank’s capability to serve the target group given its experience in pension payments.

“By combining our experience and knowledge with Government ministries such as Social Protection, we will see exponential growth in financial inclusion and enhancing the livelihoods of Kenyans across the country,” she said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840