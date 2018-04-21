China to support Big Four agenda with Sh18 billion plants Next Story
General Assurance firm records 17 per cent premium increase

By James Wanzala | Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 18:37 GMT +3
Profit after tax rose to Sh757 million from Sh522 million recorded the previous year, while the profit before tax crossed Sh1 billion

General Assurance registered a 17 per cent growth in premiums for the 2017 financial year, posting an overall gross of Sh5.6 billion from Sh4.7 billion in 2016.

Profit after tax rose 44 per cent to Sh757 million from Sh522 million recorded the previous year, while the profit before tax crossed Sh1 billion.

 Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication Sundeep Vaghela attributed the increase to continuous improvement in services, good corporate governance and robust risk management practices central to the company’s strategy.

