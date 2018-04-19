Bodaboda operators' 'Sh50 a day rent' houses ready

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 12:08, Updated April 19th 2018 at 12:15 GMT +3

Nanyuki Bodaboda operators's Sh50-a-day estate ready

A group of Bodaboda operators in Nanyuki will occupy their news houses in May, ten months after Sh95 million housing project started.

The project was initiated by the Bodaboda operators through a saving plan of Sh50 per day under Nanyuki Bodaboda Sacco (Nabosa).

ALSO READ: Lobby blames KRA hard-line stand on low tax revenue inflows

The 60 members who were registered for the first 60 units in the first phase will occupy the starter units and one-bedroomed houses.

The chairman of Nabosa Housing project, Patrick Waithaka said they intend to build 120 units for members who have raised the required Sh160,000 minimum deposit for the starter units and Sh212,000 for the one-bedroom houses. The project, which lies on a six-acre piece of land, has 50 starter units (bedsitters) and 10 one-bedroomed houses.

The operators partnered with National Cooperative Housing Union to finance the project, where members will pay low-interest rates.

“We have five years to repay loans and payment will start immediately we occupy the houses,” said Waithaka.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Mwangi Miano, a beneficiary of the project said he had to sacrifice and concentrate on saving so that he could own land and a house.

Miano, 30, is among the 50 members who will own a bedsitter at less than Sh800, 000.

He said has been saving Sh300 a day from his bodaboda business.

“There is nowhere I could buy land and build a house at that cost. I will move from my rented house that I pay Sh6,000 per month ad move to my own house,” said Miano.

ALSO READ: 2200 jobs knock as Cytonn finalises Sh14b tender

The community dubbed ‘City between the Mountains’ is seven kilometers from Nanyuki town and two kilometres from the Nanyuki-Nyeri highway.

Every member will have individual title deeds for both land and the house.

The second phase will roll out immediately after the first group occupies the 60 units.