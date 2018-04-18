Farmers demonstrate against Itumbe tea factory management

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 17th 2018 at 23:30 GMT +3

Farmers picking tea leaves in a tea plantation at Mutete in Vihiga County. [Photo by Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Tea farmers have accused factory managers of discriminating against locals when hiring staff.

Hundreds of farmers marched to the gates of Itumbe Tea Factory and threatened to bring business to a standstill if their grievances were not addressed immediately by the management.

But John Otuke, a director at the factory, said the recruitment of workers was done in an accountable and transparent manner. He noted that academic qualifications and experience were key factors taken into consideration.

“I am shocked by the allegations being made against the factory management. We have always ensured that the right people are employed in our various departments. Local residents who are qualified are given first priority,” he said.

The farmers accused the management of hiring locals on three-month contracts after which they were dismissed, while non-locals seemed to enjoy preferential treatment with longer contracts.

“When the factory relocated to Kenyerere village from Itumbe centre following a land conflict, we agreed to provide land on condition that we got first priority in employment,” said Sabina Sarange, one of the farmers.

John Ombati, another farmer, accused the factory management of using security guards to prevent them from agitating for better working conditions.

The farmers vowed to continue with the demonstrations until their concerns were satisfactorily addressed by the management.

“We would like to tell the management of Itumbe Tea Factory that it will no longer be business as usual. We are tired of being taken for granted yet the factory is situated in our homeland,” said Mr Ombati.

