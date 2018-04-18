Come, Kenya’s stable, Uhuru urges investors Next Story
Public threatens to oppose Kilifi County scholarship act

By Maureen Ongala | Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 17th 2018 at 22:50 GMT +3
Jeremia Kazungu (Matsangoni ward) speaking during a public participation forum on the Kilifi County Ward Scholarship Fund bill at Juwaba hall on Friday 13 April, 2018. [Photo by Maureen Ongala/Standard]

Residents of Kilifi North sub-county have threatened to hold demonstrations to oppose a proposed scholarship bill if their views are ignored.

Speaking yesterday to The Standard after a public participation forum at Juwaba Hall in Sokoni ward, one resident, Jeremia Kazungu accused MCAs of ignoring their opinions.

“We are always called upon to participate in public forums but the outcome has always been that our views are rejected. Our demands never feature anywhere. We are going to protest that they do not come to the ground to hold public participation, which is required constitutionally," said Kazungu.

Scholarship committee

The county assembly ward scholarship committee is holding public participation forums for the Kilifi County Ward Scholarship Bill, 2018. The proposed law is supposed to replace the County Scholarship Fund, 2013.

Kazungu criticised MCAs for seeking to control the fund, alleging that under their mandate the fund no longer supported bright and under-privileged students.

But the committee's deputy chairperson, Thomas Mumba, said the fund would be scrapped because it contained numerous errors.

