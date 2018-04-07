Monsanto, Africare commit Sh500 million to address hunger in Turkana

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 13:06, Updated April 7th 2018 at 13:18 GMT +3

Children in drought-stricken region of Turkana

Starving women and young children in Turkana County have received a boost after Monsanto Fund and Africare pledged $5 million (Sh500 million) over a five-year period to help improve nutrition.

Washington-based Africare hopes their partnership with Monsanto on the new improved approach to community-based nutrition in Turkana (Impact) project, will lead to increased access to proper food for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children.

Monsanto Fund President Al Mitchell hailed the partnership as one that will provide an opportunity for both organisations to develop effective and direct solutions for Turkana community.

“Every family should have access to a balanced meal. However, such access becomes difficult when there is limited availability to healthy and nutritious food options,” said Al Mitchell.

According to Africare President Robert Mallett, getting sustainable solutions for basic needs for Turkana County requires concerted efforts from government as well as local non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

“We are grateful for the support of the Monsanto Fund in providing us the resources to help the people of Turkana County lead healthier lives,” said Mr Mallett.

