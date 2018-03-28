I am in danger of being retrenched. What should I do?

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 09:52, Updated March 28th 2018 at 09:57 GMT +3

Getting laid off (Photo courtesy)

Our company is going through restructuring. Things have not been easy; we have lost part of our best performers. I am not too sure if I will keep my job as there is less communication. Though the bosses have asked for voluntary resignation, I do not want to lose this job. We have until mid-next month to make up our minds. Please help

It is sad to hear of the uncertainties and anxieties that you are going through at your workplace. It is sad also to hear that your job is at risk and not because of mistakes of your own making. It is heartbreaking to hear that the restructuring has caught you off-guard and that you are not ready to quit.

ALSO READ: Innovation Summit 2018

Business transformation happens in different sectors of the economy. Restructuring is not a new concept in the business world. When handled well and with proper communication, the anxieties are allayed and staff members feel part and parcel of the process.

From what you have described, I feel your employer has somehow cushioned himself and also protected your job for now. The news might have been abrupt but from my experience, the process is somehow well managed.

Many are times companies do not give employees room to negotiate their exit. Some companies only give a list of jobs to be declared redundant and the targeted staff automatically lose their jobs. Luckily this did not happen in your company. A voluntary exit is plainly that voluntary! The best part is, you have some time to make up your mind.

So, here are a few questions you may need to ponder over as you make your decision: How important is your job to the company? Is your job part of the core functions of the business? How long have you served the company? Has the company benefited enough from your experience? How many of you hold the same job position? Are there many people holding the same job as you or just a few? What is your relationship with your current supervisor and your immediate boss? Can they vouch for you if called to? What were the results of your last appraisal? Have you been constant or improving in your job or are your seniors concerned about your performance? Finally, has technology overtaken your role?

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

When you are able to answer these questions, you will be able to make up your mind before the deadline elapses. Meanwhile, consult the HR department often during this period. They may have most answers to your concerns. All in all, restructuring affects some and most are still needed. I wish you well.

Ken is an accredited psychologist, life coach and trainer.

Email your questions and feedback to [email protected]

ALSO READ: Over 700 employees left KCB last year