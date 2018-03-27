Sh8 billion Karen land not for sale

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 08:57, Updated March 27th 2018 at 09:01 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Sh8 billion Karen land whose ownership is disputed is not for sale, the public has been warned.

One of the parties in the case has told the public to ignore advertisements that the property is being sold.

Suspected scammers have been advertising, through online platforms and SMSs, that they have authority from directors of a land owning firm to offer the 134.4 acres for sale in spite of an ongoing court case.

They claim they have instructions to offer the whole parcel or portions for sale without revealing their client. The civil suit, number 1180 of 2014, is yet to be concluded.

Lawyers of Muchanga Limited, one of the parties to the suit, placed an advert in the local dailies, warning against any dealings with the land.

Parties misrepresenting

“It has come to the attention of the plaintiff that there are certain parties misrepresenting to members of the public that the above cited case has been concluded and offering the property known as LANDREFERENCE NUMBER 3586/3, I.R NUMBER 37285 (ORIGINAL NUMBER 3586/2/3 SITUATED IN KAREN, NAIROBI), the subject matter of the suit herein, for sale to members of the public,” the public notice reads.

It adds: “Kindly note the case is still proceeding and the same has not been determined. Any member of the public who enters into any agreement for the sale thereof, or any transaction whatsoever over the said land will be doing so at their own risk."

In September 2014, then Lands and Environment judge Lucy Gatheru issued orders stopping any transaction on the property until the case, filed by Muchanga Limited, is determined.

Three companies, said to have been involved in the transfer of the land - Habenga holdings, Jina Enterprises and Telesocurce.Com - are respondents, together with four senior Lands ministry officials.