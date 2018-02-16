Matiang'i owns Karen land where besieged SDA church stands

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 09:12, Updated February 16th 2018 at 09:20 GMT +3

Plot on which a SDA church is being built in Karen. [Photo: James Mwangi]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Internal Security and Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Okengo Matiang’i is among individuals behind controversial construction of The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Karen that has been opposed by residents.

Matiang’i and former Commissioner of Lands Zablon Mabea are registered as the owners of the one-acre land L.R No 11914/72 along Mukoma road. He graced the groundbreaking on January 28. Karen Lang’ata District Association (KLDA) sued the two for failing to abide by Local Physical Development Plan of Karen and for putting such facility in a controlled residential area.

“There was no public participation as law provides and the no-objection was signed by non-residents who we contacted when the developer shared those details with us and all of them admitted they don’t live here. Even the next door neighbour was not consulted,” said KLDA communications manager Rose Karobia.

Slain conservationist and ivory trade investigator Esmond Bradley Martin who was the immediate neighbour had protested against the development when they started felling trees. He had marshaled residents to pool funds for a legal suit. Esmond was found with a stab wound to his neck on February 4, and investigations on his death are going on.

“He mobilised residents, we raised funds and moved to court, but I don’t see the tragic event as connected to this development,” said Duncan Munyua, KLDA official.

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director General Prof. Geoffrey Wahungu approved the Environment Impact Assessment through a letter on November 20, 2017 after Nairobi County Urban Planning Department sanctioned the development on May 18, 2017. NEMA wrote; “This is to certify that the Environmental Impact Assessment Project Report received from Zablon Mabea and Okengo Matiangi submitted to the NEMA in accordance with the Environment Impact Assessment and Audit Regulations 2003 regarding proposed SDA community facility development whose objective is to carry on construction of a church and associated facilities for religious purposes”

However, the National Environment Tribunal wrote stop order to Matiang’i and Mabea on February 7 instructing them to stop the development until the matter is determined.

The appeal was filed by KLDA Chairman Prof. Albert Mumma on February 6 stating that NEMA granted the developer an Environment Impact Assessment license based on false information and outside laid down procedures and applicable regulations. The Association said at first the church leadership claimed they were putting a six-family capacity church but plan seen by The Nairobian suggest a tenfold capacity.

At a meeting held on February 12 that included KLDA officials, contractor, Environment expert for NEMA and SDA church leaders it was established that the upcoming facility will have a 300 plus capacity, 12 guest houses and other amenities.

The church elders admitted that Matiang’i and Mabea are the title holders but purportedly for the church as trustees.

