Snarl-up costs road users ‘tens of millions’

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 26th 2018 at 22:50 GMT +3

Fifteen matatus belonging to North Rift Shuttles alone were grounded for the better part of Monday, highlighting the scale of losses suffered after protesters barricaded the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The vehicles are among thousands of others that were stuck on the road before it was finally cleared in the afternoon, according to estimates by Kenya National Highways Authority.

While it was difficult to tell how much was collectively lost by the affected road users, many say the loss ran into “tens of millions”.

Ironically, the value of the lorry burnt to ashes in Kitui County, which sparked the madness, is less than Sh5 million – going by current vehicle listings. The owner, however, says it cost Sh11 million.

Anger and frustration

The cost of the disruption is far bigger for the individuals who missed important appointments or had to incur additional costs because their journey took much longer than planned.

Officials of the long-distance public service operator told The Standard of their anger and frustration during the protests where vehicles were immobilised after the tyres were deflated.

“It is very painful to see so many vehicles on our fleet grounded that we have suspended all travels till a later date when we can guarantee the safety of our customers,” said Ruth Mulasia, the manager of North Rift Shuttles.

She added that vehicles that were headed to Nairobi were diverted to Limuru town, increasing the distance by over 50km.

By last evening, all of the company’s 150 vehicles - each generates about Sh10,000 a day - had been grounded for fear of further disruption and possible assault by protesters.

Pyschological pain

Her experience was shared by the thousands of other road users, including tens of long-distance truckers.

A spokesman for a major trucking company said there were major delays on the roads due to the protests and added that the loss from unnecessary traffic disruptions like yesterday’s could be “very significant”.

Peter Mundinia, the Director General of Kenha, estimated the daily vehicular traffic on the Rironi stretch at 60,000, but added that over a third of the number would be on the road in the morning.

He explained that it was impossible to quantify the psychological pain suffered at the hands of the protesters, much less the unnecessary additional expenses borne by vehicle owners.

“This is a very busy road section where any small disruption would have huge financial implications,” he said, adding: “It is a very expensive affair for anyone caught in it.”

