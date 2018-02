| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 16:43, Updated February 19th 2018 at 16:47 GMT +3

Dr Nancy Onyango

NAIROBI, KENYA: One of KCB Group’s directors has quit the board barely a year after her appointment.

The lender said in a notice on Monday Dr Nancy Onyango had quit to take up her new role at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Director of Internal Audit and Inspection following her appointment in December.

The bank said it had got regulatory approval to replace Dr Onyango with Josephine Djirackor.