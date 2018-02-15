Kitengela set to welcome precast built hotel Previous Story
New frontiers: Property market to benefit from China initiative

By Ferdinand Mwongela | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 12:49, Updated February 15th 2018 at 12:52 GMT +3

Kenya’s real estate market is among those set to benefit from projects being implemented under China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, according to Knight Frank’s latest report, New Frontiers.

The BRI was launched by China in 2013 under the banner ‘Silk Road Economic Belt’.

China’s impact in real estate is already being felt, examples being the acquisition of a stake by Chinese investors in the Two Rivers development, Erdemann Property’s housing project in Athi River and AVIC’s mixed-use development in Westlands.

