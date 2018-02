| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

Photo: Courtesy]

The Hilton Group has opened its first DoubleTree branded property in Kenya.

DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham is the fifth addition to the hotel chain’s stable in Africa.

The hotel is the first hotel to open under Hilton’s ambitious Africa Growth Initiative.

It becomes part of 510 upscale hotels with more than 121,000 rooms across six continents.

Hilton, the mother company, operates 5,100 properties in 103 countries.