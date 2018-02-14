Issue of Eurobond gets rating boost Previous Story
Security guards to get loans

By Dominic Omondi | Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

National Service and Walinzi Sacco will extend its credit services to more than 500,000 private security guards.

By Tuesday, more than 1,000 members had already signed up with the sacco to access cheaper loans.

The sacco chairman Isaac Andabwa said the move was aimed at improving the guards’ living standards by empowering them economically.

The private security sector is one of the biggest employers in the country but is characterised by low wages.

