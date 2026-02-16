×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Murder suspect asks court for freedom on lenient terms to reunite with children

By Peter Ochieng | Feb. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A man has been arraigned before the Eldoret Law Courts over the alleged murder of his neighbour in a tragic incident in Kesses area, Uasin Gishu County.

Michael Tuwei denied the charge when he appeared before Justice Robert Wananda.

Tuwei is accused of orchestrating the brutal killing of Meshack Kipkemboi under undisclosed circumstances on December 2, 2025.

Moments after the charge was read, the composed suspect raised his hand and pleaded with the court for lenient bond terms, citing his desire to reunite with his children, who depend on him.

He told the court that since his arrest by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, his wife had fled to her parents’ home out of fear of possible attacks by his enemies, leaving their children without care. “Your Honour, I humbly plead for mercy. My children are suffering after my wife ran away and there is nobody to take care of their welfare, including food, clothing, and education. Kindly release me on fair bond terms,” he said.

Tuwei added that one of his children, who is due to join Grade 10, has been unable to report to school due to lack of fees.

He assured the court that he would attend all court sessions without fail.

“I have heard your request, but there are technicalities that must be addressed. I therefore direct that a pre-bail report be filed within 14 days so that the court can make an appropriate ruling on whether you will be released on bond or not,” the judge ruled.

The case will be mentioned on March 4. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Eldoret Law Courts Murder Suspect Grade 10 Directorate of Criminal Investigations
.

Latest Stories

How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
National
By Maryann Muganda
11 mins ago
DPP seeks age assessment for female TikToker in Mombasa heroin trafficking case
County
By Boniface Mithika
39 mins ago
Learn to speak up without being pushy
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
By Maryann Muganda 11 mins ago
How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved