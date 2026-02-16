Murder suspect asks court for freedom on lenient terms to reunite with children

Audio By Vocalize

A man has been arraigned before the Eldoret Law Courts over the alleged murder of his neighbour in a tragic incident in Kesses area, Uasin Gishu County.

Michael Tuwei denied the charge when he appeared before Justice Robert Wananda.

Tuwei is accused of orchestrating the brutal killing of Meshack Kipkemboi under undisclosed circumstances on December 2, 2025.

Moments after the charge was read, the composed suspect raised his hand and pleaded with the court for lenient bond terms, citing his desire to reunite with his children, who depend on him.

He told the court that since his arrest by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, his wife had fled to her parents’ home out of fear of possible attacks by his enemies, leaving their children without care. “Your Honour, I humbly plead for mercy. My children are suffering after my wife ran away and there is nobody to take care of their welfare, including food, clothing, and education. Kindly release me on fair bond terms,” he said.

Tuwei added that one of his children, who is due to join Grade 10, has been unable to report to school due to lack of fees.

He assured the court that he would attend all court sessions without fail.

“I have heard your request, but there are technicalities that must be addressed. I therefore direct that a pre-bail report be filed within 14 days so that the court can make an appropriate ruling on whether you will be released on bond or not,” the judge ruled.

The case will be mentioned on March 4.