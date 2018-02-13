Insurer employs artificial intelligence in customer care

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 17:00 GMT +3

Jubilee Insurance team display their awards at the Annual Insurance Awards by Think Business. Photo:Courtesy

Jubilee Insurance has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence in customer care in the insurance industry.

The firm launched its chatbot to assist with customer queries. The chat assistant, known as Julie, is the first artificial intelligence-powered chat assistant of her kind in the insurance industry in East Africa.

It will assist customers on Facebook Messenger with their everyday insurance queries. Regional Chief Executive Julius Kipnge’tich termed the new development a 'revolution' in the insurance industry.