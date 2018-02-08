Lucky shoppers to get tickets for new movie featuring Lupita Nyongo

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 16:29, Updated February 8th 2018 at 16:33 GMT +3

Lupita Nyongo (PHOTO: File)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Jumia in partnership with Anga Imax cinemas and Saturn a brand renowned for it's kitchen and home appliances have teamed up this valentines to reward shoppers with an exclusive screening of Black Panther at Anga Imax cinemas on February 13 and 15.

Black Panther is a movie featuring one of the Hollywood Superstar Lupita Nyongo.

In the movie, Lupita plays a major role, starring as Nakia, a high-ranking member of the Wakanda royal family. The story also sees Lupita and Danai Gurira (Okoye) spending most of the time beside Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther). The film makers have included several women and even have an all-women group of Special Forces bodyguards.

A statement from Jumia says, shoppers will receive two free tickets with every Saturn product bought on the website.

“The official global launch of Black Panther which features Lupita Nyong’o premiers in Kenya on February 16, which means lucky shoppers, will be among the first to watch the most anticipated for movie of the year!.”

Close to 300 lucky shoppers stand a chance to win Black Panther tickets exclusively on Jumia!

The e-commerce says it has also launched the wheel of love last week, which allows you to spin and stand the chance to win vouchers or a surprise box, containing various goodies, such as a Saturn Multicooker, Johhnie walker and wine.