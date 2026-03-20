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Lightning kills one in Kilifi

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 20, 2026
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One person has been killed by a lightning strike in Kaloleni Sub-County, Kilifi.

According to the area County Commissioner, David Wanyonyi, the body was retrieved and taken to the Mariakani Hospital mortuary while sensitising the community on adverse weather conditions.

In Muranga County, Kigumo Sub-County, two suspects alleged to be in possession of 42 sticks and about 450g of substances suspected to be cannabis rubbed on a paper managed to escape into a bush in Marira village

According to the authorities from Kigumo police station, who conducted an operation on the alleged narcotic drugs, the two suspects fled on spotting them, leaving behind the suspected substance.

In Nairobi West Sub-Region, Gigiri Sub-County police from Spring Valley reported a Burglary incident at the residence of a Swiss diplomat and stole valuable electronics.

According to the security guards present, two people using a motor vehicle entered the estate and said they were going to see a sick person at house no 1, and they left at 19:50hrs. It is highly suspected that the occupants of that vehicle were the ones involved in the burglary.

In Makueni country, two male prisoners charged with Robbery with violence escaped while being escorted back to the court cell from Makueni Law Court, which is in third floor.

The two escapees who were identified as 22-year-old Victor Anod Kimario Tanzanian and 30-year-old Boniface Mugira Muthama, are on the run, with police saying they are actively searching for them.

Still in Makueni County, Kibwezi sub-county, 61-year-old Elvis Ndisya, together with his wife, Florence Ndisya, was involved in robbery with violence when they were attacked by two masked men armed with a pistol.

According to authorities, Ndisya says he was ordered to surrender his car keys, he was then forced inside, driven towards Mombasa - Nairobi high way then diverted towards a murram road, then forced out of the vehicle.

It is then reported that three other men joined, tied him with a nylon rope, robbed him of three Equity ATM cards, one KCB ATM card, an Absa bank ATM, his National Identity card, driving license and a powerbank and fled.

In Embu County, the body of a male adult was found floating in the Rupingazi River, Ngomango area, Kamiu location, Embu west sub County.

Officers from Itabua police Station, DCI Embu established that the deceased, who was identified by his workmates as Collins Psenen Maklap, a prison constable from GK prison Embu, had been booked missing as from March 13.

The body, partially decomposed, was retrieved and had no physical injuries. It’s suspected the deceased accidentally drowned while crossing the said river to the other side.

The body has since been moved to Kakwegori mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Finally, in Meru County, Tigania east Sub County, Tarasisio Ithima reported a stock theft incident of his herd of cattle stolen by armed suspected bandits who fired several shots, forcing his herders to flee from Manyatta at Makurubaine village, Kadembene location.

It is reported that they were driven towards the Mbataru direction.

Police say they are engaged in efforts to trace and recover the stolen livestock.

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