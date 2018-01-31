Safaricom reduces home data prices by 53 percent

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 11:24, Updated January 31st 2018 at 11:32 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Safaricom on Wednesday announced a 53 percent reduction in mobile broadband pricing for customers on its Safaricom Home service.

This will see Safaricom Home customers’ access two new bundles, Easy30 and Easy50 at Sh 3,500 for 30 Gigabytes (GB) and Sh 6,000 for 50 GB respectively.



Both Easy30 and Easy50 will be exclusively available through the new Safaricom Digital Internet and TV Box and the Safaricom BIGBox. The packages are provided as an alternative to the fixed Safaricom Home Fibre service.



“The new Easy Bundles have been designed with the needs of the modern Kenyan family in mind. In addition, the affordability of the Easy data bundles will supplement our nationwide 4G coverage ensuring that each home now has access to world-class, quality, high speed broadband,” said Joseph Ogutu, Director – Strategy, Safaricom.



The Easy30 bundle will have a validity of 30 days while the Easy50 bundle will have an extended validity period of 45 days. Customers will also have the ability to roll over any unused bundles by purchasing additional bundles.



Safaricom Home Customers who exhaust their bundles before the end of the bundle validity period can continue accessing the internet at speeds of 256 kbps and at no additional cost until the end of the period.



Besides the Easy30 and Easy50 packages, customers on the BIGBox can also purchase a 15 GB bundle at a discounted Sh 3,199 and a 5 GB bundle at Sh 1,199. Both the 15 GB and 5 GB Home bundles will be valid for 30 days.