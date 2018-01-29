Time runs out as millions of title deeds face cancellation Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Wall construction has reduced terror incidents in Mandera, official says

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 11:13, Updated January 29th 2018 at 15:02 GMT +3

MANDERA, KENYA: The construction of a wall in parts of Mandera County has helped tame cases of terror attacks in the town, an official says.

ALSO READ: Government grounds two Somalia bound planes

The wall has already covered ten kilometers from the Kenya-Ethiopia-Somalia border and plans are to increase the stretch to 28 kilometers.

North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Saleh said since the stretch of the wall was constructed, incidents of attacks in the town have gone down by more than 90 percent.

“Those terrorists used to attack and run to Somalia but since the wall was erected, the incidents are now almost zero in Mandera Town,” he said on the phone as he inspected the ongoing construction of the wall.

Saleh said 90 percent of Mandera County is peaceful apart from the stretch from Arabia to Kotulo where he termed as “volatile, unpredictable, challenging and ambiguous.

He said Al-Shabaab operatives use the area to carry out incursions by attacking security vehicles, plant landmines, target security installations and communication masts before retreating back to Somalia.

He however said the government is reviewing its strategies to come up with new methods to combat terrorism, radicalisation and violent extremism in the region at large.

The government has not disclosed the cost of constructing the barrier but officials say it will comprise a concrete barrier with listening posts, surveillance stations and CCTV cameras.

Saleh said the government will fast-track the construction of the 700km security wall aimed at blocking Al-Shabaab militants who enter Kenya through the porous border.

ALSO READ: Two planes grounded over illegal activities

The wall, a series of concrete barriers, fences, ditches and observation posts overlooked by CCTV stations that is expected to stretch from the Indian Ocean to the city of Mandera where both countries converge with Ethiopia.

The wall is manned by the Kenya Defence Forces soldiers who are already on the ground.

A surveillance road is also being built, running parallel with the barrier, for easier monitoring of the border.

The barrier was expected to be modeled on the snaking structure that separates Israel from Palestine’s West Bank and would have seen bricks, mortar and barbed wire line the border.

Saleh said the contractors will skip places where there are valleys and mountains as the exercise goes on.

The wall, whose cost was initially estimated at Sh20 billion, had been touted as Kenya’s best bet in keeping Somalia-based terrorists Al-Shabaab from sneaking into the country.

ALSO READ: Police hunt for five Shabaab militants

RELATED TOPICS:
Terrorism
Somalia
Kenya Defense Forces

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya's long and lonely walk to Kismayu

Kenya's long and lonely walk to Kismayu

The untold story of deadly mission to save abducted French tourist

The untold story of deadly mission to save abducted French tourist

Brave and sharp major who led KDF to its worst ambush

Brave and sharp major who led KDF to its worst ambush

Reconciliation only way to fast-track rebuilding of Somalia

Reconciliation only way to fast-track rebuilding of Somalia

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited