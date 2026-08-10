How Stablecoins are becoming invisible payment rails in Africa

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For many Africans, “Web3 access” doesn’t start with a blockchain whitepaper or a crypto wallet, it begins with something far more tangible: sending money to a cousin in another city without paying a week’s wages in fees, buying farm supplies directly from a supplier without a middleman, or proving ownership of land without a paper deed that can be lost or forged.

In the first quarter of 2026, Web3 adoption in Africa surged, but not in the way Silicon Valley might imagine. For the average consumer who has never owned cryptocurrency, the term “Web3” is almost meaningless. What matters is the experience: faster, cheaper, and more secure access to financial and digital services that were previously out of reach.

The market traders do not talk about “decentralized finance” or “smart contracts.” They talk about how they now get paid using a mobile app that runs on a blockchain backend. This is the quiet reality of Web3 in Africa: the technology is invisible, but the benefits are immediate.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, Sub-Saharan Africa received more than $205 billion in on-chain value, approximately 52 per cent more than in the preceding year, according to Chainalysis. Nigeria accounted for $92.1 billion, followed by South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana.

This happens using platforms that offer the service of converting crypto to local fiat currencies such as NGN (Naira) and GHS (Cedis) for users in Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

Millions of people are turning to crypto not because they want to become traders, but because they need a faster, cheaper and more reliable way to move money for their own use and that of their companies, friends and relatives.

Take a freelancer in Lagos waiting for payment from a client in London, or a small business owner selling products to customers abroad, or a family receiving remittances from relatives overseas, the attraction of crypto has little to do with investing. It is about access to money that arrives quickly, retains value and can be spent without navigating expensive financial intermediaries. That is how adoption of Web3 is changing Africa.

That shift is increasingly shaping the next phase of Africa’s digital economy, where crypto infrastructure is becoming less visible to users while powering more everyday financial transactions behind the scenes.

According to Kayode Faturoti, co-founder and chief executive of Breet, the future of Web3 adoption in Africa depends on making the technology almost invisible.

“For most people, it has nothing to do with the word Web3,” he says. “People want to receive money from anywhere in the world in minutes, hold value when their local currency is weakening and pay for things without unnecessary friction. They are interested in what the technology can do, not the technology itself.”

The challenge for the industry has been transforming a highly technical ecosystem into something ordinary consumers can use without understanding blockchain, wallets or tokens.

Faturoti argues that adoption accelerates when the complexity disappears. Much like mobile money, users simply want to send, receive and spend funds while the underlying infrastructure remains hidden.

Economic pressures push crypto towards practical use

That demand is being fuelled by uniquely African realities. Currency depreciation, costly cross-border payments, limited access to foreign exchange and a young, digitally connected population have created fertile ground for alternative financial rails.

“Africa adopts quickly because the pain is real,” Faturoti says. “Crypto solves genuine problems around moving and preserving money. People are not adopting it because of hype. They are adopting it because it works.”

This comes amid significant hurdles in the sector. Many platforms were designed for traders rather than ordinary users. Cashing out into local currency often involved cumbersome peer-to-peer transactions, while stories of scams and fraud discouraged potential adopters. Regulatory uncertainty in several markets further slowed mainstream acceptance.

Stablecoins move digital assets beyond trading

As the barriers gradually fall, usage patterns are evolving beyond trading. Payments and remittances remain the largest drivers of adoption, but new use cases are emerging across freelancing, e-commerce and digital content creation.

Kenyans and other Africans working remotely for international clients are increasingly receiving payments in stablecoins and converting them into local currency almost instantly. Content creators are monetising global audiences without relying on traditional banking channels, while businesses are invoicing customers across borders and settling payments in their home currencies.

The rise of stablecoins has been particularly significant. Unlike cryptocurrencies known for dramatic price swings, stablecoins are pegged to traditional currencies such as the US dollar, making them attractive as both a payment mechanism and a store of value.

Vivian Mbene, chief operating officer at Breet, says high remittance costs and currency volatility remain among the strongest catalysts for crypto adoption across African markets.

“Traditional remittance services can take days and often consume a significant portion of the money through fees,” he says. “Stablecoins allow funds to arrive within minutes at a fraction of the cost.”

Currency weakness adds another dimension. In countries where local currencies have experienced sustained depreciation, stablecoins offer a means of preserving purchasing power.

“People are not adopting crypto because it is fashionable,” Mbene says. “They are adopting it because it can be cheaper to send and safer to hold than many alternatives available to them.”

Crypto platforms connect with familiar payment systems

The widespread success of mobile money across Africa is also helping accelerate adoption. Rather than replacing existing financial systems, many crypto platforms are integrating with payment networks consumers already trust.

In Kenya, where M-Pesa has become synonymous with everyday transactions, the most effective crypto services are those that connect directly to mobile money ecosystems.

“Mobile money is how millions of Africans already move and store value,” says Faturoti. “The smartest approach is to meet users where they are and settle funds into the wallets they already use.”

The critical link between digital assets and real-world spending lies in what the industry calls on-ramps and off-ramps — the mechanisms that allow users to move between traditional money and crypto.

Faturoti describes these systems as the doors connecting the digital asset economy to everyday life.

“An on-ramp turns your regular money into crypto. An off-ramp turns your crypto back into money you can actually spend,” he says. “For most people, the quality of that experience determines whether crypto is useful or not.”

Historically, this has been one of the weakest points in the ecosystem. Peer-to-peer trading often required users to negotiate transactions manually, wait for settlements and assume significant counterparty risk.

Research conducted by Breet in Nigeria’s peer-to-peer market found that only about 69 per cent of trades resulted in users receiving the full amount expected. Nearly one in five participants encountered fraud attempts or suspicious activity, while settlement times ranged from a single minute to more than an hour.

“Getting money safely back into local currency has been one of the biggest challenges for everyday users,” says Eguh Uchechukwu Nnanna, Breet’s head of product. “Buying crypto was never really the hardest part. Cashing out safely was.”

Infrastructure providers moves behind the scenes

That challenge has become a business opportunity for companies building financial infrastructure rather than consumer-facing trading platforms. Breet, which began as a crypto offramping service, has since evolved into a broader payments infrastructure provider enabling businesses to embed crypto acceptance, conversion and settlement into their own applications.

Breet reports that it has processed more than $1 billion across over five million transactions as it expanded from consumer off-ramping into payment infrastructure for businesses.

Security and compliance have become increasingly important as adoption grows. Mbene says users should look for providers with strong regulatory alignment, data protection standards and safeguards against fraudulent transactions.

“Fast settlement builds trust, but compliance is what sustains it,” he says.

The bigger opportunity lies beyond individual transactions. Supporters of digital payment rails argue that efficient cross-border infrastructure could unlock a new era of trade and entrepreneurship across Africa.

A small business in Nairobi could sell to customers in Accra as easily as it sells locally. A software developer in Lagos could receive payment from a client in New York within minutes. Remittance costs could fall dramatically, leaving more money in the hands of families and businesses rather than intermediaries.

For Faturoti, the technology itself is no longer the story. The real story is what happens when moving money becomes as easy as sending a text message.

“The rails are the boring part,” he says. “But if you get the rails right, everything built on top of them can grow. That is the future we believe Africa is moving towards.”