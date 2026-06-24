Britam pays Sh97.3 million to shield farmers and pastoralists from climate shocks

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Britam has paid out Sh97.3 million in claims in 2025 to support 402,681 farmers and pastoralists recover from climate-related shocks across East Africa, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to building climate resilience through sustainable financial solutions.

According to Britam’s 2025 Sustainability Report, the Group continues to expand access to innovative parametric insurance solutions that use satellite data and pre-defined weather thresholds to trigger payouts, enabling faster support for vulnerable communities affected by drought, erratic rainfall, and other climate-related disruptions.

Crop insurance coverage grew by 83% year-on-year, increasing from 161,521 farmers in 2024 to 294,799 farmers in 2025. During the year, Britam paid Sh80.4 million in crop insurance claims, providing a critical financial safety net for smallholder farmers facing increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

In addition, 107,882 pastoralists across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania were covered under Britam’s livestock insurance programme, with Sh16.9 million paid in claims settlements to affected households.

“Through inclusive, sustainable and innovative solutions, we are enabling recovery, stability, and continued productivity even in the face of increasing climate uncertainty. Our focus is to ensure that farmers and pastoralists are not left exposed when climate shocks strike,” said Britam Group Managing Director and CEO, Tom Gitogo.

The report also highlights Britam’s growing investment in environmental sustainability and climate action.

In October 2025, Britam commissioned a solar installation at its headquarters, Britam Tower — one of Africa’s tallest green buildings. The installation is projected to generate 390,000 kWh of clean energy annually, power more than 50% of the building’s energy needs, and offset 198 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, equivalent to planting 10,800 trees annually.

Beyond its own operations, the Britam Foundation planted 86,000 trees in the Mt. Elgon Water Tower, restored more than 444 acres of degraded land, and supported the creation of 1,358 green jobs in host communities, contributing to the Group’s ambition of planting 60 million trees by 2030.

To strengthen the scale and accountability of this effort, Britam in May 2026 introduced TAWI, a digital platform that enables the real-time coordination, tracking, verification, and measurement of tree-planting activities for long-term environmental stewardship.

Britam continued to invest in healthier and more resilient communities. Through its Lea Mama maternal health programme, over 3,300 mothers were enrolled in 2025, contributing to a 50% reduction in miscarriage rates and achieving an average customer Net Promoter Score of 9.4 out of 10.

The report further underscores Britam’s commitment to responsible governance and ethical business practices. In 2025, the Group reported zero corruption incidents, contributed Sh3.1 billion in taxes across its seven markets, and was certified as a Top Employer in Africa for the second consecutive year.

The 2025 Sustainability Report marks Britam’s third annual sustainability disclosure and the first to cover all seven markets under a unified ESG framework, underscoring the Group’s shift from sustainability reporting to sustainability integration. Sustainability is a core pillar of Britam’s pan-African Ascend 2030 strategy.

“This reflects our understanding that sustainable growth requires strong governance and responsible leadership. Ultimately, sustainability is about thinking beyond the present and making decisions with the future in mind,” said Hilda Njeru, Director, Legal & Sustainability and Group Company Secretary.

About Britam Holdings Plc

Britam is a leading diversified financial services group listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and operating in seven African markets. The Group provides a broad range of financial solutions spanning insurance, asset management, retirement planning, trust services, banking, and property, anchored in its purpose of safeguarding the dreams and aspirations of its customers.