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Koech storms to Sh3.5m victory as Eldoret City Marathon crowns new champions

By Yellow Bet | Jun. 11, 2026
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Among the corporate sponsors of the 7th Eldoret City Marathon‚ a contest where Kenya's Cheruiyot Koech and Uganda's Dorrine Chesang stormed to victory in Africa's richest marathon tournament‚ was YellowBet Kenya․

The Eldoret race distributed Sh18 million‚ sponsored by the Uasin Gishu County Government․

Koech won the men's race in a time of 2:12:53‚ with two other Kenyans‚ Leonard Kiprotich in 2:13:23‚ and Hosea Kiplimo in 2:13:29‚ making a 42 km podium sweep․

Kenyans also swept the podium in the women's race‚ with Chesang winning in 2:30:26‚ Margaret Muriuki taking second place in 2:30:45‚ and Jackline Jerono completing the trio in 2:31:51․

YellowBet Kenya: Sport, Talent, and Climate Action

The 7th edition of the marathon was sponsored by YellowBet Kenya‚ expanding the brand's engagement within the grassroots sports community in East Africa․ The sponsorship is part of the sportsbook's commitment to investing in events that bring competitive sport and a relevant social cause together; in this case‚ climate action․

"What made it so easy for us to jump on board is our commitment to sports, talent development and the cause that brought us together: Climate action."

Norman Itumo Nthiwa, YellowBet Kenya Marketing Manager

Partnership at an event of this level puts YellowBet Kenya on par with the institutional sponsors and fulfils their aim of being a household name and brand in Kenyan athletics. The Eldoret City Marathon is in its seventh season and is generally considered the most prestigious race on the African athletics calendar, representing a key platform for brands with a sporting interest․

Koech makes his move at 38KM

Cheruiyot Koech led the men's race for most of the distance and pulled away at 38 km to win the Sh3․5m first prize in a time of 2:12:53․ He attributed his steady pace and his mother's motivation to the victory․

Kenyan runners Leonard Kiprotich and Hosea Kiplimo took second and third for a Kenyan podium sweep‚ with former winner Sharon Cherop returning to racing‚ to finish sixth in the women's race․

Chesang pulls clear on Eldoret debut

The women's race was won by Uganda's Dorrine Chesang‚ who surged into the race lead four km before the finish‚ crossing the line first in 2:30:26․

It was Chesang's first marathon and placed her in contention for a place at the World Championships‚ something she said she was thinking about a lot․

Marathon runner-up Margaret Muriuki believed that the marathon was the perfect preparation for the Berlin Marathon‚ and this established the Eldoret marathon as a fine competitive buildup to the global marathon circuit․

Sh18m Prize Purse Maintains Africa-Leading Status

The Eldoret City Marathon is Africa's highest-paying marathon, with the Uasin Gishu County Government‚ the title sponsors‚ contributing Sh18m towards the prize money․

Race director Moses Tanui has further explained how the prize money affects the Kenyan runners in practical terms․

"Most of our athletes need finances to travel to races far away. But they can board a matatu and travel to Eldoret to participate and get a Sh3.5 million winning prize."

Standard Group PLC re-assumed the role of the official media partner for the 7th edition‚ further stressing the marathon's continued effort to become a staple in the African athletics calendar․

1-mile race results

The 1-mile race was added this year, with the men's and women's races being won by Kelvin Kimutai and Naomi Korir․

          Women                                 Men

1st     Naomi Korir                     Kelvin Kimutai

2nd    Faith Jepleting              Eric Kangusur

3rd     Mitchelle Cheptoo           Sham Kiprono

Full 42km results - Men

Pos.   Athlete                Country              Time            Prize

1st     Cheruiyot Koech   Kenya                2:12:53            Sh3.5 million

2nd    Leonard Kiprotich Kenya               2:13:23             Sh1.5 million

3rd     Hosea Kiplimo       Kenya               2:13:29             Sh1 million

Full 42km results - Women

Pos.   Athlete                Country              Time             Prize

1st     Dorrine Chesang    Uganda           2:30:26       Sh3.5 million

2nd    Margaret Muriuki   Kenya              2:30:45       Sh1.5 million

3rd     Jackline Jerono      Kenya              2:31:51       Sh1 million

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