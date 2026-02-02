AFC's Fred Ambani crowned December 2025 SportPesa League coach of the month

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has been officially crowned the SportPesa League Coach of the Month for December, culminating in Ingwe's impressive run toward the end of the year. Ambani emerged top, trouncing veteran manager, KCB Boss Robert Matano and Tusker FC tactician Charles Okere, to bag the prestigious monthly award. The two coaches also put up brilliant performances in December but fell short of Amabani's award-winning form.

The Leopards tactician went unbeaten in four games, bagging 10 points out of a possible 12. This propelled them to the top of the SportPesa League standings, above rivals Gor Mahia, whom they outclassed on their way to the top. Ambani and his team must keep their momentum for a chance to lift the title at the final match of the league

How good was Ambani's AFC Leopards in December

Ingwe's run was near perfection; three wins and one draw, which saw them only drop points to the SportPesa League Title defending champions, Kenya Police. Ambani's team was solid at the back. They kept three clean sheets and conceded only one goal, a defensive compactness instilled by the former club captain.

In their first game of the month, Ambani and his team dispatched rivals Gor Mahia with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Mashemeji derby. Forward Julius Masaba scored the decisive goal, netting the ball from close range to hand the Leopards bragging rights in the derby. This win gave the team momentum as they moved on to face the reigning league title holders.

Ingwe played out to a barren draw with Kenya Police, keeping their second clean sheet in as many games. Their defence remained compact despite multiple attempts by the opponent to break the gridlock. Goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi is coming up big to ensure Ingwe claim an important point against one of their toughest league opponents.

Back to winning ways

Amabani steered AFC Leopards back to victory, beating Ulinzi Stars 2-1. The players displayed maturity and resilience as they fought hard to secure the win. The win boosted the team's confidence ahead of their final game of the month. Backed by their partnership with SportPesa Kenya, the victory reflects a renewed sense of purpose as Ingwe look to build momentum heading into the next phase of the season.

The icing on the cake in December was a win against Bidco United. Ingwe edged Bidco 1-0 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. A volley by Samuel Semo towards the end of the first half was enough to seal three points for the Leopards. Amani’s team went joint top, but had a better goal difference than Tusker FC.

Ambani’s take after receiving the award

Ambani's run was recognised and he was duly crowned SportPesa League Coach of the Month Award, joining Charles Akannor and Peter Okidi on the winners' list. The accolade comes with a prize money of Ksh75,000 and a customised trophy from league sponsors Sportpesa. The coach noted that the award was not a personal recognition but a reflection of collective effort within the team and the club. He reckoned that it motivated him to do more for the team and promised fans continued success.

The tactician hopes to use the momentum from December to fight for the league title this season. Ambani targets regular monthly success of the team, which would place the Ingwe in the right position to challenge for the top spot. He seeks to bring the SportPesa League title home, ending Leopard's 26-year wait.

Conclusion

The Sportpesa League coach of the month award was introduced in October 2025, alongside the Player of the Month award, to recognise and reward the best-performing coach and player. The goal of the award is to make the league competitive and improve the quality of the game. In addition, the accolade is to increase engagement with the league among locals. The award also aims to put Kenya's football on the continental map as the country prepares to host the AFCON 2027.