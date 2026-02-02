Mumias factory plans to layoff over 500 cane loaders

President William Ruto harvests sugar cane during the launch of the issuance of bonuses for sugarcane farmers in Mumias , Kakamega County. Looking on is from right Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe, Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya and Kakamega Govenor Fernades Barasa. [ Susan Myamasege, Standard]

Kakamega leaders have opposed a plan by Mumias Sugar Company to replace 500 cane loaders and harvesters with loading machines, citing massive loss of jobs.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said the move would potentially trigger a socio-economic crisis in the sugar belt region that many depend on for their livelihoods.

"I have received about 500 youths from Mumias factory lamenting the possible loss of jobs because the company wants to replace loaders with machines, and this is going to deal a blow to our young people who are earning from the venture and we want the investor and management to rescind the move in the better interest of our people and local economy," said Barasa.

He added, "I was at the forefront of defending the current investor to take over the running of Mumias factory. I want Sarrai Group to consider the youths doing the loading of sugarcane because you cannot render them jobless with machines and nothing happens, and we are going to stand with our people."

Barasa urged the factory management to increase the payment of cane loaders from Sh140 to Sh300 per day.

"I want to tell the management of Mumias to improve the welfare of workers and youths. Our young people must be given jobs and their salary must be increased from Sh140 to Sh300; it is not economically viable to pay our people Sh140 per day," said Barasa.

Barasa also agreed that the factory would stick to the agreement of paying cane farmers after every week following the delivery of sugarcane and payment of bonuses after every year.

"We have fought very hard to ensure we revive Mumias factory for the benefit of our people, and President William Ruto supports the initiative. Now Mumias is revived, and it is operating, and therefore our farmers must be paid after two weeks, and that is our minimum," said Brasa.

He added, "Timely payment of our farmers will guarantee them a bonus, and we want to tell the management ensure farmers get their bonus year and it should not be a thing of once in a lifetime we want the payment to be yearly."

Mumias West MP, Johnstone Naica, vowed to protect the welfare of their people, especially youths working in the factory.

"Our people, especially young people, earn their living by loading raw materials onto trucks, and we cannot just replace them with mechanisation without proper arrangement of how to keep the affected people afloat, and therefore we are urging the management to rescind the move," said Naica.

Mumias Sugar Company, Operations Manager Stephen Kihumba, termed the allegations as false, stating that the factory needs more loaders after it purchased more tractors to transport raw materials from farmers’ farms.

“As we speak, loaders are working, and that is misinformation. With extra purchases and increased Out-growers supply, more loaders are needed. It ispractically not impossible to keep increasing contractors and yet they are sharing the same loaders,” said Kihumba.

Kihumba, however, accused loaders of frustrating farmers by demanding more money for less work, and yet they are being paid by the company.

“What is factual is that loaders have been frustrating farmers by asking for more money even when loading less cane. They are currently being paid on weight henc protecting the farmers. The loaders are seeking to be paid by farmers and not the company, but we need more harvesters and loaders,” said Kihumba.

Kihumba said the factory is working at its optimal following increased farmers and out-growers who are supplying the company with more raw materials, boosting the local economy, and therefore it needs more workers, especially loaders and harvesters.