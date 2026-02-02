Chaos on the roads as matatu strike paralyses transport

Outer Ring Road and Juja Road roundabout where matatu operators blocked the road as matatu operatos effect the strike on February 2, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Thousands of commuters in Nairobi and other major towns were left stranded on Monday morning after sections of the matatu industry stayed off the roads, defying reports that a planned strike had been suspended.

In the capital, the disruption was evident from as early as dawn where long queues were witnessed at bus stops along Thika Road, Outer Ring Road, Jogoo Road and in the Central Business District as passengers struggled to find transport to work.

Some commuters were forced to walk long distances, while others turned to boda bodas and ride-hailing services, which quickly hiked fares.

“Chest pains aki. Because of the matatu strike, expressway fare to town is Sh170 and normally it’s Sh120 or Sh130,” complained one commuter on social media.

Long queues witnessed at bus stops in Nairobi's Central Business District as matatu operators go on strike on February 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The situation was worsened by protests in some areas where at Kariobangi Roundabout, Forward Travellers matatus were reported to have blocked the road, rendering sections of Outer Ring Road impassable.

In the CBD, public service vehicles were parked across Tom Mboya Street, blocking traffic and bringing movement to a standstill as motorists and pedestrians looked on helplessly.

Passengers travelling from satellite towns were equally affected. In Thika Town, hundreds heading to Nairobi were stranded as matatus failed to operate, while massive traffic built up along Thika Road with bus stops full of people and no vehicles in sight. Passengers heading to Nairobi stranded in Thika town as matatus go on strike on February 2, 2026. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

The confusion followed conflicting positions from key players in the public transport sector.

On Sunday, the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) announced that the strike had been suspended after consultations involving matatu operators, boda boda representatives and security agencies.

The federation said the talks were aimed at de-escalating tensions and finding a lasting solution to disputes between the two transport modes.

However, the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) maintained that the strike would go on, accusing the government of failing to curb what it termed growing lawlessness among boda boda operators.

MOA president Albert Karakacha said the action was meant to compel authorities to act.

“We must put measures on boda bodas because they are not following the law. So far, 15 matatus have been torched across the country,” Karakacha said adding that vehicle owners were suffering huge losses.

Boda boda leaders, however, distanced themselves from the strike. Boda Boda Safety Association national chairman Kevin Mubadi called for dialogue, warning that a work stoppage by matatus could worsen tensions.

“If matatus withdraw services, boda bodas will naturally step in to fill the gap,” he said.

The lack of unity within the matatu sector was acknowledged by Dickson Mbugua, chairman of the Matatu Welfare Association. “The strike is 50:50 — it is either there or not,” he said, noting that while the concerns raised were valid, the process had been rushed.

“Strikes are called as a last resort. Due process was not followed,” Mbugua said, calling for more dialogue with the government and warning that commuters should not bear the brunt of unresolved disputes.