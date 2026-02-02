Tensions rise as Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies rock the boat

Kikuyu MP and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah's brand of chest-thumping politics risks eroding the goodwill the President needs in Mt Kenya region. [Fole, Standard] .

Two weeks ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua watched his support in Mt Kenya weaken as President William Ruto’s camp launched a well-coordinated, widely publicised offensive against the Opposition, highlighting Gachagua’s waning influence in the region.

The DCP leader had just lost two acerbic surrogates — Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and her Juja counterparts George Koimbori — who had turned out to be vociferous critics, and with their hyped exit, Rigathi appeared gravely exposed.