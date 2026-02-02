×
The Standard

Tensions rise as Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies rock the boat

By George Njunge | Feb. 2, 2026
Kikuyu MP and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah's brand of chest-thumping politics risks eroding the goodwill the President needs in Mt Kenya region. [Fole, Standard] .

Two weeks ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua watched his support in Mt Kenya weaken as President William Ruto’s camp launched a well-coordinated, widely publicised offensive against the Opposition, highlighting Gachagua’s waning influence in the region.

The DCP leader had just lost two acerbic surrogates — Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and her Juja counterparts George Koimbori — who had turned out to be vociferous critics, and with their hyped exit, Rigathi appeared gravely exposed.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mt Kenya Politics President William Ruto Former DP Rigathi Gachagua Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah
.

.

.

The Standard
