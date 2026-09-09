Kenya boxers get reality check at Eurasian Dauria Cup

Audio By Vocalize

Sombea Boxing Club boxers training ahead of a tournament that featured young boxers. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It was another international outing but it was same old results for Kenyan boxers.

Kenyans travelled to Russia for the Eurasia Dauria Cup in Chita City, and on Tuesday they were knocked out after only one match.

The two boxers were beaten in the first round of their respective bouts in different weight categories at the Megapolis Sports Arena.

Coming as a makeshift international assignment that was not earlier scheduled in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Calendar of Events, most African countries never sent full teams to the event.

On the Kenyan side, the day started badly after flyweight Juma Omondi was the first pugilist to be shown the door by Arseny Lochnev of Russia.

Omondi was beaten on unanimous points’ decision after failing to use his height advantage against the homeboy who was too fast in scoring points.

In the first two rounds, Omondi gave a good account of himself but was never accurate on target. He was overwhelmed in the third round.

Lochnev was sharp in his approach towards he match while displaying lots of flare.

What assisted the Russian to win the match was his accuracy on target compared to the Kenyan who was always struggling to hit the target.

Lochnev won on unanimous points’ decision.

As if that was not enough, lightweight Phelix Ochieng’ equally followed suit in a bout that was played four hours later.

Ochieng was also beaten on unanimous points’ decision by Victor Tewase of Angola.

The Kenyan camp had expected more from Ochieng’ before they took a flight to Europe as one of the most experienced youthful boxers in Kenya that led to his automatic selection into the contingent that headed to Russia.

The Kibra Boxing Club player had expressed confidence of getting to the medal bracket after narrowly missing it in his previous international assignment.

This was his third international assignment, having featured in the Africa Youth Championships in Luanda, Angola last year where he lost in the quarterfinals and the Future’s Cup in Bangkok, Thailand last year.

The Russian championships attracted several youthful boxers from nine African countries, including Kenya, Angola, Tunisia, South Africa, Zambia, Comoros, Cameroon, Niger and Namibia.

All nine countries, except Niger, sent two boxers each, each with a coach, to the weeklong competition.

The Kenyan boxers were prepared by National Youth coach Julius Theuri who must be a disappointed man after earlier expressing optimism of a formidable performance.

Eurasia Cup is under the auspices of the International Boxing Association. [Ben Ahenda]