Flawless Juma hopes to maintain clean sheet record

Audio By Vocalize

John Juma stepping up training at Pal Pal Gym in Nairobi ahead of his WBA Africa Gold Super Lightweight Title contest against Charles Chilala of Tanzania on April 3. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Flawless John Juma from Baba Dogo is looking forward to maintaining his blemish-free record at the forthcoming SportPesa Boxing set for the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi this coming Friday.

The 31-year-old ferocious pugilist is thrilled to be going for a first-ever title, since turning pro in 2024, at the 10-bout card event promoted by Maurice Odera of UFS BXNG.

Juma is stepping up training at the Pal Pal Gym in Nairobi, under head coach Julius Odhiambo, ahead of the 10-round World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Gold Super Lightweight title contest against Charles Chilala of Tanzania, which will be the main card of the night.

“I want to thank Odera and SportPesa for making this happen. This fight is historic because it will be the first time that a WBA belt will be contested in Kenya,” Juma told Standard Sports at his Pal Pal gym training base.

While reiterating the sponsorship from gaming firm SportPesa and the support from other partners like the Reel Lens, Brand Afrika, Valr Capital, YDX, the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission and the Edge Convention Centre to enable Kenya to host the prestigious belt, including four other title fights in the night, Odera noted: "We have indeed matched the pugilists well.

“The mashup is fair, superb and balanced. Fans should expect a thrilling show on the night. Spectators are urged to get their tickets earlier because none will be sold at the entrance.”

"On April 3, which is the D-Day, the gates will open at 5 pm, with first slug-off at 6 pm. The bouts will run till midnight.”

Boasting of a clean record of 11 fights, including 9 KOs, Juma has told Chilala (17 fights, 11 wins, including 6 KOs and 3 losses, including 1 KO) to prepare for a serious beating in the ring.

From Left John Juma, Leila Yazidu of Tanzania and Michael Oduor at Pal Pal Gym in Gikomba where they are preparing for their upcoming title fights set for Nairobi on April 3. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

“Just like his name, Chilala, nitampiga hadi alale (I’ll beat him till he dozes off in the ring),” Juma said.

“I see another knockout in this duel; he won’t go past half of the rounds we have been allocated. So, I urge the fans, especially my fellow Baba Dogo residents, to come to the venue early to see me finish him off,” Juma said.

Juma indicated that he is very proud to be the first ever Kenyan to contest the revered WBA belt, which he is eager to nestle in his cabinet.

“I want to win it so I can go for other bigger and better titles in the course of the year,” declared Juma, who was introduced to the sport by the late Baba Dogo boxing coach Father Odudu.

When asked if he feels he is ready to take Chilala head on, Juma said:” I’m very, very ready for him, like yesterday.

“I have prepared well. I have been training daily. My focus has been on this fight for the last three months. I have worked and sharpened my tactics, including my sparring and footwork, which are now much sharper.

“I did a lot of strength and conditioning training. I’m now just maintaining my weight ahead of the clash.”

And how well does he know Chilala?

“To tell the truth, I don’t know him. I have never seen him before. I have never interacted with him. I have never fought him. I have not even watched any of his fight videos online. This is because I have been so busy and engrossed in my preparations ahead of the fight. All I’m telling him is just let’s meet in the ring and square it out man to man.”

Apart from keeping fit, boxing has enabled Juma to travel a lot. It has not only helped him to make friends but also to develop confidence, bravery and a high level of personal discipline.

His main card bout on Friday night will be supported by four other title fights, pitting Javan Buyu against Athuman Nassoro of Tanzania (PST Lightweight title), Rael Asubwe versus Leila Yazidu of Tanzania (PST women’s Super-featherweight title), Richard Okoth versus David Oluoch (National welterweight title) and Michael Oduor versus Stanley Mukholo (National super welterweight title), all 10 rounds.

Former WBC women’s Super-Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika will also return to the ring in an eight-round Super featherweight non-title slug-off against Flora Machela of Tanzania.

SportPesa Boxing April 3, 2026 fight card promoted by UFS BXNG

WBA Africa Gold Super Lightweight Title: John Juma KE vs Charles Chilala TZ (10 Rounds)- Main Card

Women’s Super Featherweight: Fatuma Zarika KE vs Flora Machela TZ-8 Rounds PST Lightweight Title: Javan Buyu KE vs Athuman Nassoro TZ- 10 Rounds PST Women’s Super-Featherweight Title: Rael Asubwe KE vs Leila Yazidu TZ- 10 Rounds National Welterweight Title: Richard Okoth KE vs David Oluoch KE- 10 Rounds

National Super Welterweight Title: Michael Oduor KE vs Stanley Mukholo KE- 10 Rounds

Super Flyweight: Abdirahim Bashir KE vs Victor Komen KE- 6 Rounds Women’s Lightweight: Alice Waiyego KE vs Stacy Odindo KE -4 Rounds Cruiser Weight: Stephen Kimani KE vs Duncan Otieno KE- 4 Rounds

Bantamweight: James Mugeni KE vs Samuel Muendo KE- 6 Rounds