Nairobi pick team for Kenya Open Boxing Championships

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Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat in Men heavy weight 88-92kg category at Moi International Sports Center Gymnasium. Oct 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi will field two teams for the Kenya Open Boxing Championships to be hosted in the same city on April 1-4.

Part of the first team are the finalists of the National Intermediate Championships that was held in Thika two weeks ago.

The second squad are those who were selected during the Nairobi Open Boxing Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall over the weekend.

The eleven winning finalists here were minimumweight John Burugu of Thailand, flyweight Jeff Ndung’u (Thailkand), bantamweight Chris Musyoki (Kenya Prisons), featherweight Kennedy Mungai (Umoja) lightweight Robert Gachui (Thailand), light welterweights of Kariobangi duo of Sylvia Obwamu and Joseph Andulus.

Others are welterweight Alloice Ochieng’ of Kenya Prisons and Jericho duo of light middleweight John Muthiani and middleweight Jeremy Ockley and cruiserweight Brian Miraji of Kibra Youth.

All of them received tracksuit awarded to them by Nominated MCA and Nairobi County Boxing Association treasurer Cecilia Wairimu in the precense of chairman Sammy Mahugu and the county’s coaches led by John ‘Chea’ Ochieng’.

Wairimu said it’s a way to motivate boxers and it’s not stopping there as more boxing boots to the same players follows next week ahead of the Kenya Open Championships.

“It was a way to motivate these young boxers and by next week, they’ll have received training and boxing boots before Kenya Open Championships,” she said.

On the need to have these boxers absorbed in employment, Wairimu explained the best could be incorporated in the Disciplined Forces Teams, which include Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Prisons.

She affirmed of their resolve to go back to schools to offer inspiration to youngsters on the need to join the sport.

Chairman Sammy Mahugu said they’ll field two squads in the Kenya Open just the same they did at the National Intermediate Championships.

He said such donations inspire boxers towards great events Kenya Open and in the National Boxing League.

“We are very confident of seeing them get better and better towards senior tournaments and in the league championships,” he said.