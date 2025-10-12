Flawless Anyango crowned East African queen

Kenya's Praxides Anyango (right) punches Flora Machela of Tanzania during their PST women's super-featherweight title bout at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi on October 10, 2025. [UFS BX]

Flawless Kenyan queen Praxides Anyango edged Flora Machela of Tanzania 100-90, 99-91, and 100-90 to successfully defend her Pugilist Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) women’s super-featherweight crown at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday night.

Peerless Congolese hard hitter Lucien ‘Bam Bam’ Botumbe also danced his way to glory in the seven-bout card night promoted by Maurice Odera of UFS BXNG. He outpointed former Ugandan policeman Kenneth Lukyamuzi 98-92, 100-90, and 100-90 to become the new king for the vacant East and Central African middleweight title.

The night also saw Javan Buyu crowned national prince after he outmanoeuvred compatriot Christopher Osicho 99-91, 100-90, and 99-91 to lift the vacant Kenya National lightweight title.

“The fights were good, they were thrilling. The mammoth crowd that turned up at the Edge Convention Centre got value for their money, and all these were made possible courtesy of sponsors and partners who came on board that included SportPesa, Imani Flowers, and the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC),” Odera told Standard Sports.

“Our next fights, set for Nairobi on November 29, will even be bigger and better. Expect great things and stay tuned.”

The 10-round 59kg battle pitting Anyango and Machela was fierce. The Kenyan defending champion started off strong, scoring her points through jabs and hooks that left the Tanzanian gasping for air in the opening round.

Anyango was beyond reproach in the second round, where she stung like a bee and danced like a butterfly as she left Machela punching into thin air.

Anyango continued with her pounding of the hapless Tanzanian, who failed to guard her temple in round three.

Frustrated, Machela was in search of a Knock Out (KO) in round four, but agile and fleet-footed Anyango continued to drown her with a flurry of punches that got the Tanzanian drunk in the ring.

Machela was clearly in trouble in rounds five and six, as Anyango sent the crowd into delirium with her antics.

“Praxides ua...ua, kanyaga shingo…bado anapumua (Praxides she is hapless, finish her off…),” the audience shouted as they cheered on Anyango with the pounding.

Getting the cue, Anyango sent Machela kissing the canvas with a right hook, this sent the boisterous crowd into a roar and wild celebrations.

“I was out to finish her completely in that round, but she is lucky she went down fast. It’s against the rule to punch someone who is down on the floor,” Anyango said after the duel.

Despite being sent to the canvas, Machela dusted herself, stood up and continued with the fight amid heavy pounding, till the tenth round after which Anyango was declared the bout champion on unanimous points decision by the three judges.

“I feel great defending this belt. I outshine her, but she survived because of experience, I won this fight due to consistent training at the Pal Pal Gym in Nairobi,” Anyango highlighted.

“She (Machela) says she wants a rematch but my focus is now on bigger and better titles like the World Boxing Commission (WBC) which I’m now aiming, I’m urging Odera and SportPesa to help me realise this mission,” said Anyango who has taken her tale of the tape records to now 9 fights, 9wins-2KOs

In her response, Machela accepted the loss saying Anyango’s punches were not stinging, but fell in the right places that enabled the latter to score points.

“Also, my shoes lacked grip. I kept on sliding on the canvas, next time I will come with shoes with enough friction. I also want to tell Anyango that I have not given up, I still want a rematch because this is a Tanzanian belt and one day it will find its way back home where it belongs,” Machela underlined.

Botumbe, who sent Lukyamuzi sprawling on the floor with a left jab in the second round of their 10-round main title fight, hailed his opponent for training hard because he had wanted to finish off the Ugandan on KO.

“He (Lukyamuzi) is now requesting that I go defend the belt in Uganda, I’m ready for that, I will discipline him both home and away and in any other location he chooses on earth,” Botumbe said.

“As for now, I will proceed with training, as I have another upcoming international fight very soon,” added Botumbe, who now takes his tale of the tape records to (14 fights: 13 wins-10KOs, 1 loss-1KOs).

Lukyamuzi (17 fights; 7 wins-2KOs, 9 losses-1KOs, 1 draw) admitted Botumbe was full of power, stating, “But I have not given up, I still want the belt, so I will go home, train hard and challenge him for the title, and if possible, we will fight in Uganda in front of my people. I will not disappoint them.”

KPBC president Reuben Ndolo hailed the seven-bout night by UFS BXNG, saying the match-ups were thrilling and up to international standards.

“As Commonwealth and Indo-Oceania Region Governor for World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA), we have resolved to give Odera a Commonwealth belt contest next season,” Ndolo said.

“Both KPBC and WABA are impressed with the plans, structures and the entire organisation of Odera’s bouts, which are helping to turn Kenya into the Mecca of Boxing in Africa,” Ndolo added.