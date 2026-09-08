Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

China's teenage 223cm basketball player 'just a little girl'

By AFP | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

China's Zhang Ziyu plays during their FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 match against Czechia in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday. [AFP]

Chinese teenage basketball player Zhang Ziyu stands 223cm (7ft 4in) and towers over opponents at the Women's World Cup -- but off the court she's "just a little girl".

That was the assessment of the giant 19-year-old by team-mate Han Xu after China's 74-70 overtime win over the Czech Republic on Sunday in Germany.

The teenage centre scored three points in just over 10 minutes on court against a physical Czech side, having been more of a threat against reigning champions the United States in a 94-61 loss to start the tournament.

After that defeat, USA superstar Caitlin Clark had warm words for Zhang, saying: "I've never played against a woman of that size and she obviously presented some challenges for us.

"I think she's a wonderful player and you see how young she is.

"You can tell she's still growing and learning how to play and how to leverage her advantage, which is her size.

"There's not much you can do to stop her when she gets it really close to the basket."

Zhang's height is listed at 223cm on the website of world governing body FIBA, making her already taller than NBA great Shaquille O'Neal, and even in a sport where height matters, she stands out in women's basketball.

Zhang might be destined for the WNBA, but Clark and Han warned against placing too many expectations on the teenager.

"In life she's just a little girl," said Han, who top-scored for China with 22 points against the Czechs.

"I always want to give her good energy... she can finish to the rim and protect the paint.

"I think she is a great player and we just keep thinking (about) how to use her better and hope she can be more aggressive."

The official website for the Women's Basketball World Cup describes Zhang as "epically tall", noting she first came to international prominence when she was crowned MVP at the U18 Women's Asia Cup two years ago. [AFP]

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Zhang Ziyu
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
2 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved