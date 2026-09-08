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Sifuna hits back at Ruto over opposition agenda

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 8, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna promised to introduce austerity measures if the opposition takes power.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hit back at President William Ruto after the Head of State accused the united opposition of lacking a clear policy agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in the Senate, Sifuna, who has been fronted as a potential presidential candidate in the coming elections, said the opposition’s immediate plan was to restore meritocracy in government and remove Ruto from power.

Sifuna also questioned government spending, citing claims that Sh12 billion had been spent on hospitality at State House at a time when the country was facing financial constraints.

“We are being told that Sh12 billion was spent on hospitality at State House, in a country where we are told we have no cash for capitation. So those of you who ask us for a plan, ours is to send you home,” Sifuna said.

The senator further promised to introduce austerity measures if the opposition takes power, arguing that government spending could be streamlined to free up resources for essential services.

“I believe in the first 100 days after we kick this government out, we should be able to cut out the fat that is being utilised at State House so that we can pay our teachers and fund our hospitals,” he said.

Sifuna’s remarks came a day after Ruto accused opposition leaders of using ethnic profiling and intimidation to influence voters in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.

Speaking in Ngong and Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County, Ruto defended the broad-based UDA-ODM political arrangement, saying the pact was aimed at promoting national unity and ensuring equitable distribution of national resources.

“They are intimidating people along ethnic lines, telling them they must vote a certain way. Do not allow yourselves to be divided through tribalism and hatred. Their agenda is to spread tribalism and hatred,” Ruto said.

The exchange comes as political parties and leaders intensify preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the opposition seeking to consolidate its support base while the Kenya Kwanza administration defends its record and broad-based political arrangement.

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Related Topics

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna President William Ruto 2027 Elections Kivumbi 2027
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