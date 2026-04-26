KPA drown Th3 Swish to register seventh win on the trot

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KPA and Th3 Swish players in action during their Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex yesterday. [KPA Media]

Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat Th3 Swish 77-59 in a match played yesterday at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The victory saw the dockers, who are looking to successfully defend their title, maintain their unbeaten run and consolidate their top spot on the standings.

Ivorian star Alima Doumbia had a fruitful day out as she knocked down a match-high 20 points to anchor the Coastal side to their seventh win of the season.

Beninese centre Veronica Keita, who returned to the port this season, also had a great day in the office, scoring 18 points. Debra Achieng and Aminata Samassekou added nine each. Veronica Aluei led Th3 Swish with 16 points, with Maker Deng and captain Susan Jepleting adding 13 and 12 points, respectively. Keita first signed for the Dockers in late 2024, then left the club and returned in February this year for the 2026 season.

KPA coach Samuel Ochola was elated with the outcome, saying his charges had successfully done half of this weekend’s work and will be out to achieve their aim today when they play top-tier debutants Dream Girls.

“We aimed to get maximum points from this trip, and I’m glad that we have secured a win, and all we need now is to maintain the momentum and win our next match," said Ochola.

The dockers dominated their hosts for the better part of the duel, controlling both ends of the court as they scored and defended, ensuring that they led the game from start to the buzzer. KPA and Th3 Swish players in action during their Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex yesterday. [KPA Media]

The starting quintet of Samassekou, Doumbia, Keita, Yvonne Atieno, and Babra Achieng ensured that they settled in the match fast to take the first quarter 21-16.

KPA maintained the tempo in the second quarter to take it 20-15 and stretch their lead to 10 points going into the halftime break.

On resumption, Th3 Swish, coached by Kenya Morans and Nairobi City Thunder small forward Ariel Okal, were composed, scoring and also defending well to take the third quarter 17-15.

However, the Dockers regained control in the fourth period as they dominated the paint and contained Th3 Swish to score 21 points against 11 to maintain their unblemished record.

In the Women's Division One Eastern Conference, Storms beat Ivy Morans 79-52 to register their second victory of the season.

The win revived their hopes of securing their return to the Premier League. Storms were relegated last season alongside the African Nazarene University (ANU) Panthers.

Storms took the first quarter 11-9 and then extended their lead to 30-23 at the breather. They controlled the second half too, winning the third quarter 19-13 and then crushed Ivy Moran's hopes of salvaging the game with a dominant show in the fourth period as they scored 30 points against 16 to carry the day.