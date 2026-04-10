School games: Butere Girls to face Kaya Tiwi in basketball finals

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Scholastica Wileka of Kaya Tiwi (center) in action against St Brigids during the Brookside Secondary School games in Kisumu on April 10,2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

By Washington Onyango

Butere Girls will renew rivalry with Kaya Tiwi in the finals of the Brookside National Secondary School basketball girl’s finals after cruising through the semifinals played at Kisumu Polytechnic on Friday.

The Western Region champions hammered Barchando 86-54 in the semis to reach their fourth consecutive national final as they look to complete a four-peat.

The defending champions begun the match on the front foot leading 27-9 in the first quarter before a close 16-12 second quarter lead saw them lead 43-21 at half time.

In the third quarter, Butere controlled the game 17-14 before closing the game with another big 26-19 fourth quarter dominance to win 86-54.

Speaking after the win, Butere Girls coach Chris Odeke said they believe they can complete the four peat but if they approach the game with respect.

In what will be a repeat of last year’s final, Odeke watered down the favorites tag and insisted they can only win the game on the field.

“We are not listening to the sideline noises because I want my girls focused for the final. Kaya Tiwi are equally a strong side and we need to respect them and play better. I believe in the girls,” said Odeke.

Kaya Tiwi reached the finals after knocking out St Brigids from Rift Valley 72-52.