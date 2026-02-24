×
Good start for Equity Hawks as Dumas falter

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Feb. 24, 2026
KPA's Aminata Samassekou playing against APR in their FIBA Women Basketball League Africa 2025 Qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium, gymnasium on Sunday night. Nov 13, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League champions Equity Bank Hawks launched this season’s campaign with a 78-46 victory against Safe Spaces.

This was a good start for the bankers who are seeking to recapture the title they lost to bitter rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) last season.

Frida Yagomba led the bankers with 16 points, with Taudenciah Katumbi and Mercy Wanyama complementing her effort with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Linet Atieno of Safe Spaces was the match’s top scorer with 17 points; her compatriots Florence Mbithe, also had a good game, scoring 14 points.

However, it was a tough weekend for their male counterparts, Equity Dumas, who started their title quest with double defeats.

Dumas suffered a humiliating 105-67 loss to defending champions Nairobi City Thunder in their season opener.

They were subjected to a second straight defeat on Sunday after going down 64-69 to the African Nazarene University (ANU) Wolfpacks.

A slow start and a dismal show in the fourth period proved costly for Dumas, who were seeking to recover from Thunder's beating.

They allowed the Wolfpacks to take an eight-point first-quarter lead with the scores at 20-12.

