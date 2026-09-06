Kenya walking to infamy due to panic over next year's election

Countries often travel without knowing that they have begun the journey. History tells us about diverse peoples’ travels, not so much to show us what we have become but as a warning of what we could become. The goings-on in Kenya today raise our collective antennae to the need to review our journey.
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