Politics is an endless conversation into which all of us are born into

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan during a press briefing in Nairobi where he luanched a scathing attack on Kenya's mainstream media. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Politics is the art of living together. This fact is a part of the constant alphabet of life. We, human beings, are political animals, not because we seek power, but because we cannot escape each other.

Politics begins where solitary living ends. And solitary living ends the moment the foetus departs the mother’s womb, to enter this life as a brand new baby. We are born into politics. We arrive into families, communities, and nations. We share the environment in which we grow up, and amenities like roads, schools, and hospitals. We share hopes, fears and disappointments. That is Politics.