World champions Kiprono and Masai bag cross country gold

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It was every athlete for themselves as they competed in a cross-country contest. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

World Under-20 champion Emmanuel Kiprono yesterday led Kenyans as they grabbed all cross-country gold medals on offer at the 2026 Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) games here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Fresh from conquering the world in Oregon, USA, Kiprono tore the field apart at the Gymkhana Club Golf Course as he controlled the race from start to finish. He clocked 22 minutes, 25.6 seconds to take gold, with Tanzania’s Benard Emmanuel spoiling the Kenyan party after snatching silver in 22:46.8. Kiprono’s St Francis Kimuron School compatriots Wesley Kiplagat completed the podium in a time of 22:51. 8.

Delighted to have carried the day, Kiprono said that the race was not easy, but he kept pushing himself as well as his teammates. Athletes compete in girls cross country race at the school games. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

“ It was not an easy race, but I tried to slow down and encouraged my counterparts to catch up, but they were a bit slow. I decided to run my race, and I’m happy for the title,” said Kiprono.

He revealed that though he had a choice not to participate in the games after returning from a global assignment, he decided to travel to Tanzania and fly the Kenyan flag high.

“ After we landed from the US last week, I decided to come and lift the name of my school and country.”

World Under-20 champion Emmanuel Kiprono is on his way to victory in boys' cross-country at the East Africa School Games. [Elizabeth Mburugu, Standard]

Kiprono noted that he aims to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

An elated Emmanuel said that winning silver is no mean feat for him because it pushes him closer to his goals. “ To win this silver means a lot to me. This is a stepping stone. I want to represent my country in the future and win medals.”

In the girls’ contest, Venenza Masai of Kongit Secondary in Mt Elgon led Kenya to a clean sweep as they outraced their challengers to take the first six positions.

Masai finished in 18:54.7 to bag gold for Kenya while Claire Cheruto ran in a time of 18:58.1 to win silver and Naomi Chepkwemoi clocked 19:07.3 to take bronze.

Masai dominated the race from the beginning, with Cheruto following her closely.

“ I’m glad to win my first event out of Kenya. The weather was hotter than where we train at home. I’m very happy my teammates took all the top six positions,” Masai said.

Millicent Chepkonga (19:09.3), Faith Jeptumo (19:29.2) and Celestine Mantaine (20:05.7) were fourth, fifth and sixth in that order.

In the primary schools’ category, Ruth Chemei led a 1-6 sweep for Kenya. Ruth Chemei triumphed in the girls’ 2km race in 06:05.5 while Pheline Chepkwemoi came home second in 06:08.0 and Rehema Chepkorir third in 06:09.5.

In the boys’ 4km category, Abraham Kibet won gold in 11:9.2 beating compatriot Davins Kiprono to second place in 11:20.4, while Solomon Kibet of Tecla Lorupe settled for third position in 11:22.7.

Meanwhile, this year’s games received a major boost following an injection of Sh11.6 million from the East African Development Bank (EADB).

EADB Tanzania Country Manager, Stephen Wambura, said the FEASSA tournament is an apt platform for the bank to invest in the development of East Africa’s young sporting talent as part of the bank’s mission to contribute to sustainable development programs that create a lasting positive impact for the region.

“ While our core mandate is financing development projects across key sectors of the economy, we recognise that sustainable development goes beyond infrastructure and enterprises. It also means investing in people, especially young people, who represent the future of our region,” Wambura said.