Edmund Serem leads stunning Kenyan 1-2-3 in Commonwealth steeplechase

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Kenya's Edmund Serem celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the athletics event at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 27, 2026. (ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Kenya’s historic chokehold on the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase shows no sign of loosening. Rising distance star Edmund Serem spearheaded a spectacular podium lock-out, ensuring his nation captured all three medals and extended its remarkable Commonwealth streak to 10 consecutive titles on Monday night in Glasgow.

Serem powered to gold with a clocking of 8:18.23, holding off team-mate Simon Koech (8:18.59), who took silver. Leonard Bett crossed the line in 8:21.63 to secure bronze, completing the clean sweep.

Even with a heavyweight field that boasted reigning world champion George Beamish, the Kenyan trio stamped their authority on the race from the opening gun. Koech dictated the early, measured pace, flanked by Bett and Serem as the group held back during the initial tactical laps.

The race broke open with three laps remaining when Serem made his move, cranking up the tempo. While Bett began to lose touch with the leaders, the Kenyan triad nevertheless created daylight between themselves and the rest of the field, effectively turning the final laps into an intra-team battle for medal positions.

As the bell sounded for the final lap, Serem unleashed a devastating gear change. Dropping Koech on the final bend, he stormed down the home straight to capture his maiden Commonwealth title.

"Today I am very happy. I have won my first title at my first Commonwealth Games. I know my family and 50 million Kenyans are happy. More so, we achieved a clean sweep for Kenya," Serem reflected after his victory.

The victory adds another marquee accolade to Serem’s growing resume, building on his 2024 African Championship title in Douala and his bronze-medal performance at the Tokyo World Championships.