Kenya's Faith Kipyegon nominated for 2026 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (C) shows her gold and silver medals, won in the 1500m and 5000m women's races during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, following her arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport in Nairobi on September 23, 2025. [Tony Karumba/ AFP]

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, recognising her stellar performances from 2025.

This marks Kipyegon’s third consecutive nomination, following her record-breaking fourth World Championships gold medal in the 1500 and 5000 meters.

The peerless middle-distance runner solidified her status as one of the world's greatest athletes of all time by convincingly claiming a fourth world title to go with her three Olympic golds and world record in the event.

Kipyegon is currently the fastest in the world, holding the 3:48.68 record, which she re-established in July last year at the Eugene Diamond League.

The 32-year-old is the only three-time Olympic champion in the 1500 metres, having won gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro, 2020 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris Olympics. She also won gold in the 1500 metres at the 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2025 World Championships, and in the 5000 metres at the 2023 World Championships.

2026 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award nominees [Laureus]

The Laureus announcements spotlight an elite field across multiple disciplines. Aitana Bonmatí, who created history by becoming the first woman to win three Ballon d’Or awards, is among the shortlist for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

The American contingent is strong as well, with two high-profile athletes from Team USA making the cut after standout World Athletics Championships performances.

Among the American nominees are Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who secured a historic Triple Crown by winning the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m at the World Championships, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who set a championship record in the 400m and contributed to a relay gold in the 4x400m.

In the men’s category, tennis delivered another strong year with top rivals competing. Carlos Alcaraz finished the year atop the world rankings after triumphs at the US Open and French Open, with Jannik Sinner challenging him across Grand Slams. Ousmane Dembélé helped Paris Saint-Germain secure a historic Champions League run, while Mondo Duplantis extended his dominance in pole vault with four world records in 2025. Tadej Pogačar claimed multiple Tour de France stage wins, and Marc Márquez secured a seventh MotoGP title with five races to spare. 2026 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award nominees [Laureus]

The Laureus World Sports Awards are decided by the Laureus World Sports Academy, whose members select the winners. The gala ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid, drawing global attention from sports fans and entertainment stars alike.

A 1,300-strong Laureus Global Media Panel has shortlisted six standout athletes in each category, and the International Paralympic Committee’s panel has named nominees for the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. The event celebrates excellence across sports, highlighting the achievements and stories of the past year.