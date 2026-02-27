Adak wants media to report doping issues with precision

Audio By Vocalize

Sports journalists during 2026 ADAK Anti-Doping Media workshop in Mombasa on February 27, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) acting Director of Standards & Compliance Dr Martin Yauma has challenged the media to help the fight against doping through accurate reporting on the matter.

Although the subject is scientifically complex, legally sensitive, and reputationally explosive, the former Head of Education and Research at the anti-doping body feels journalists have a key role to play.

While addressing journalists during the sixth ADAK Anti-Doping Media workshop in Mombasa yesterday, Yauma noted that the two-day engagement with Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) members "reflects a shared responsibility in safeguarding clean sport.

This year's conference is designed to equip sports journalists with the technical knowledge and investigative tools required to navigate the evolving anti-doping landscape.

"As media professionals, you are not just reporters of events — you are shapers of narratives, custodians of public trust, and powerful partners in promoting integrity within sport," said Yauma.

Yauma explained that Anti-doping is anchored on the principles of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the global framework established under the World Anti-Doping Code.

"However, the success of this framework depends significantly on awareness, accurate reporting, and informed public discourse — areas where you play a critical role. Your reporting influences how athletes, federations, policymakers, and the public understand issues of doping violations and sanctions, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), testing procedures, and results management,” he said.

"This workshop is therefore designed to demystify anti-doping regulations, clarify legal frameworks, and strengthen collaboration between ADAK and the media fraternity. We aim to equip you with factual, clear, and practical knowledge that will enhance accurate, ethical, and balanced reporting."

As Kenya continues to make its mark on the global sporting stage, "protecting the credibility of our athletes and our nation’s sporting reputation is not optional — it is imperative."

"Let this workshop mark the beginning of an even stronger partnership between ADAK and the sports media in promoting transparency, accountability, and clean competition," Yauma highlighted.

On his part, SJAK president James Waindi said: "The Anti-Doping workshop is not just a professional development seminar; it is a critical intervention for the country's sporting future. As we begin this Anti-Doping workshop, it is important that after the end of the two-day workshop, we are familiar with the 2026 WADA Prohibited List as well as Anti-Doping jargon to report accurately on specific violations."