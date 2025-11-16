Deaflympics: Let the games begin

Kenya’s Deaflympics team making their entrance during the athletes' parade in the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan. [KSFD, Standard]

Kenya is ready for action as the Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics kicks off in Japan today.

The women’s basketball team will be first in the ring against Australia in a tough Group A encounter to be staged at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in court one from 10.30am (4.30am Kenyan time).

Next in line will be the men’s handball team, who will be up against global beaters Serbia in another Group A fixture slated for 4pm (10am Kenyan time) in court one at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground Indoor Stadium.

The two disciplines are among the five in which Kenya will compete in the 25th edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event that concludes on November 26. Others are athletics, swimming, and golf.

Giants Lithuania and Italy are the other teams that Kenya will face off in women’s basketball in Group A. Group B consists of Greece, Ukraine and Japan, while Group C members are Chinese Taipei, Turkey, United States of America and Poland.

Towering Sylvia Adhiambo, who will be manning Kenya's basketball defence, has pledged to ward off the marauding ways of the resilient Australians, adding that she is not in Japan to joke with any rivals.

"Our homework is all done, all departments are in order, and our focus will be to reach the podium and bag the gold medals, so Australia should prepare for a day of long knives in the ring," Adhiambo underlined.

Kenya deaf basketball head coach Mary Chepkoi indicated that they expect a strong start in their third appearance in the Games.

“I believe we have prepared well, and we are ready to play to roll heads in this Deaflympics. We have never tackled Australia before, but we believe we have what it takes to face them off. We will take one game at a time,” said Chepkoi, who is also the coach of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Women’s basketball team.

Kenya heads into the match buoyed by their maiden win in the Deaflympics held in Brazil in 2022. In that match, Kenya defeated Brazil 98-12 and were ranked seventh overall.

Since the Australian players are tall, Chepkoi emphasised the need to box them out so as to gain on the rebounds.

“They have tall players, and that will be a challenge on our end, but we will be out to capitalise on their mistakes,” she said, adding that they are taking one match at a time against the opponents.

Men's handball custodian Samuel Gitonga promised to be hawkeyed on the goalmouth, pledging to leave no stone unturned against Serbia in the afternoon crunch encounter.

"We have studied Serbia well, we know their weak points, and that’s where we will hit them most. We have to rake in the points in the opening encounter," Gitonga noted.

Kenya deaf handball coach Jack Habert said Serbia will not be able to beat them if his players stick to instructions.

“We have been preparing for this Deaflympics since the last one in Brazil in 2022. All the teams in the championship are good. It is upon us to be tactical to make sure we don’t give them the chance to play well,” said Habert.

Defending champions Croatia and France are the other teams Kenya will face in Group A. Group B consists Japan, Germany, Turkey and Brazil.