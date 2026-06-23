Kenyans injured in Qatar gas plant explosion, 13 killed

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Qatar's Energy Minister and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi looks on during a press conference in Doha on June 22, 2026. [AFP]

Kenyans are among dozens injured following a devastating explosion and fire at a gas processing facility in Qatar that left 13 people dead and 66 others injured.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night at the Barzan gas processing facility within the sprawling Ras Laffan Industrial City complex, is being described as one of Qatar’s deadliest industrial accidents in recent years.

Qatari authorities confirmed that all 13 fatalities were foreign workers of Indian and Pakistani nationality. The injured include workers from Kenya, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Qatar’s Energy Minister and Chief Executive Officer of QatarEnergy, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, said none of the injured workers are in critical condition.

Speaking in Doha, Al-Kaabi said preliminary investigations indicate the explosion was caused by a technical malfunction during the start-up of operations at the facility.

“There is no evidence of sabotage or any hostile activity,” he said during a televised press briefing.

Emergency response teams and civil defence units quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the industrial complex.

The Energy Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured workers a speedy recovery.

“We wish the injured, including the Kenyan nationals, a full and swift recovery,” he said