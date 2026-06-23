Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyans injured in Qatar gas plant explosion, 13 killed

By Maryann Muganda | Jun. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Qatar's Energy Minister and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi looks on during a press conference in Doha on June 22, 2026. [AFP]

Kenyans are among dozens injured following a devastating explosion and fire at a gas processing facility in Qatar that left 13 people dead and 66 others injured.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night at the Barzan gas processing facility within the sprawling Ras Laffan Industrial City complex, is being described as one of Qatar’s deadliest industrial accidents in recent years.

Qatari authorities confirmed that all 13 fatalities were foreign workers of Indian and Pakistani nationality. The injured include workers from Kenya, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Qatar’s Energy Minister and Chief Executive Officer of QatarEnergy, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, said none of the injured workers are in critical condition.

Speaking in Doha, Al-Kaabi said preliminary investigations indicate the explosion was caused by a technical malfunction during the start-up of operations at the facility.

“There is no evidence of sabotage or any hostile activity,” he said during a televised press briefing.

Emergency response teams and civil defence units quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the industrial complex.

The Energy Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured workers a speedy recovery.

“We wish the injured, including the Kenyan nationals, a full and swift recovery,” he said

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Qatar Gas Plant Explosion Qatar Gas Explosion Fire Explosion
.

Latest Stories

Ruto signs Finance Bill, unlocks Sh4.8tr budget for 202627
Ruto signs Finance Bill, unlocks Sh4.8tr budget for 202627
Business
By Mike Kihaki
34 mins ago
State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll
Politics
By James Munyeki
1 hr ago
Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nation on edge as Thursday protests stir anxiety across Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Nation on edge as Thursday protests stir anxiety across Kenya
Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions
Ruto's costly trips clash with Gen Z austerity demand
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Ruto's costly trips clash with Gen Z austerity demand
State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll
By James Munyeki 1 hr ago
State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved