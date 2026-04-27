Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sri Lanka detains 22 Buddhist monks for drug smuggling

By AFP | Apr. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Sri Lankan monks arrive to appear before a court after their arrest in Negombo on April 26, 2026. [AFP]

Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks returning from Thailand were arrested on Sunday at the main international airport with 110 kilogrammes (242 pounds) of powerful cannabis, officials said.

A Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said the group, returning home after a four-day holiday in the Thai capital, had Kush -- a potent, plant-based strain of cannabis -- hidden in their luggage.

"Each carried about five kilos of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage," the spokesman said, adding that the monks had been handed over to police.

They were to be taken before a magistrate later on Sunday.

The monks were mostly young students from temples across Sri Lanka and had been on a holiday sponsored by a businessman.

Customs officials said it was the largest single detection of Kush at the South Asian country's main international airport.

A 21-year-old British woman was arrested in May last year with 46 kilogrammes (101 pounds) of the drug at the same airport. She was also travelling to Colombo from Bangkok.

Sri Lankan authorities have also made several detections of large hauls of heroin and other narcotics smuggled in via small fishing boats in recent years.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Sri Lankan Monks Powerful Cannabis 110kg Kush Seizure Drug Smuggling Sri Lanka
.

Latest Stories

Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
Coast
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
ODM seeks deputy president slot as Sifuna row exposes party divisions
Politics
By Nehemiah Okwembah and James Omoro
1 hr ago
How fuel marking technology protects public health and regional energy security
National
By Thuo Njoroge
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Gachagua case: Judges hear bias claims as compensation bid emerges
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
IEBC ends registration drive with 1.87 million voter turnout
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Parents squeezed as schools pile on additional fees
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Once ODM fortress, Coast now up for political grabs ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved