×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nobel Prize eludes author Ngugi wa Thiong’o again

By Michael Chepkwony | October 8th 2020 at 04:46:51 GMT +0300

Kenya's legendary fiction writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o. [File, Standard]

It is a sad moment for the fans of Kenya’s celebrated writer of fiction, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, after failing to secure the Nobel Prize in Literature following years of anticipation over his likely win.

On Thursday, the award committee announced American poet Louise Gluck as the laureate casting the author of The River Between to his near-permanent state of a perennial contender of the coveted prize.

The 1943-born poet was awarded "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal" said Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy during the ceremony in Stockholm on Thursday.

The author who made her debut in 1968, with her anthology Firstborn is a professor of English at Yale University.  Most of her works are themed around childhood experiences and family life. She also received Pulitzer Prize in 1993 and the National Book Award in 2014.

The prize, according to the will by Alfred Nobel, is given to an individual who has produced the most outstanding work in a perfect course.

Read More

Ngugi has often downplayed his disappointment with the slippery prize by claiming that he was not writing for prizes and that he had no say in the decision by the academy.

Last year on February during ‘The duel of the ridges’ talk at St Paul’s University in Limuru, Ngugi touched on the subject of the prize where he said he valued “Nobel of the heart” than any other.

Years of speculations

He jokingly recalled some years back when it had been rumoured that he would be declared the winner before another author was announced. It was in 2016 when Bob Dylan, the American singer, author and visual artist was announced the 2016 winner of the prize.

“Journalists walked into our house and they were really sad. My wife took time to console them,” he said.

But when he was declared the winner of the 2019 Premi Prize, not only did Ngugi jovially accept the recognition by The Government of Catalonia, but he also delivered his acceptance speech in Gikuyu language to affirm his advocacy for local languages that informed his win.

The Premi Prize came barely a month after he clinched the Erich Maria Remarque Peace Prize offered by Germany.

Among those who had been mentioned as potential winners included the Guadeloupean novelist Maryse Conde, Canadian author Margaret Atwood, Russian novelist Lyudmila Ulitskaya, Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, Canadian poet Carson and Antiguan-American writer Kincaid.

The mode of selection of winners has often raised criticism especially after November 2017, when sexual abuse and financial misappropriation allegations hit the academy.

The controversy led to the suspension of the prize in 2018. A year later, Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk was announced the 2018 winner.

But the woes continued to stalk the academy with last year’s declaration of Austrian author Peter Handke evoking criticism. The winner was accused of playing a role in the Serbian atrocities during the war in the country.

Since the prize was introduced, there have been 116 winners.

As readers of Gluck continue applauding her win, those of Ngugi have nothing to smile about.

On October 6, The State University of New York (SUNY) Distinguished Professor Makau tweeted, "On October 8, 2020, @NobelPrize announces the Nobel Prize in Literature. If it’s not Prof Ngugi wa Thiongo, the world’s greatest author never so honoured, I will ERASE the Nobel Committee from my literary and academic consciousness."

So it came to pass that Ngugi missed out again and the frustrated professor tweeted his disappointment minutes after the announcement, "As of today, I’ve CANCELED @NobelPrize for ONCE AGAIN overlooking Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o."

Related Topics
American poet Louise Gluck Ngugi wa Thiong’o Nobel Prize in Literature Swedish Academy
Share this story
Previous article
Benin feels 'heard' after France votes to return artefacts
Next article
Mason Greenwood not in 25-man Champions League squad ahead of PSG clash

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

This is a time to weep for our beloved Kenya
This is a time to weep for our beloved Kenya

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000
Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 8 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 10 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 18 hours ago

Read More

Birds, fish and reptile numbers in sharp decline

Arts & Culture

Birds, fish and reptile numbers in sharp decline

Birds, fish and reptile numbers in sharp decline

Plan to save spotted hyena and lion mooted

Arts & Culture

Plan to save spotted hyena and lion mooted

Plan to save spotted hyena and lion mooted

Camera traps helping in monitoring endangered bongos

Arts & Culture

Camera traps helping in monitoring endangered bongos

Camera traps helping in monitoring endangered bongos

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.