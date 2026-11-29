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Jubilee Party leader Dr Fred Matiang’i (right) during service at PCEA church in Naivasha on November 29, 2026. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Jubilee Party leader, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has criticised the inflated budgetary allocation to State House despite the country's economic crisis.

This comes after reports that State House has requested an additional Sh8.4 billion to furnish it and carry out renovations, despite already receiving over Sh15 billion in this financial year.

Matiang’i said that President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza regime continues to request additional funding, noting that allocations have risen from Sh4.8 billion under the last administration to Sh15 billion, bleeding the country's coffers.

“Despite the National Treasury allocating State House over Sh15 billion in the current financial year, the request for an extra Sh8 billion for furniture and renovations is uncalled for,” he said.

Addressing faithful at PCEA church in Naivasha on Sunday, the Jubilee leader also condemned alleged evictions in Lamu affecting a particular community, saying that all Kenyans were one people.

The Jubilee Party leader hit out at leaders fanning tribal rhetoric and called for responsible and healthy politicians, saying that the country cannot afford a repeat of the 2007/08 tribal infighting.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua condemned increased corruption, murder and abduction cases under the current administration, noting that it was time to elect leaders with integrity.

She cited cases of land grabbing by senior government officials, including in Ndabibi, Naivasha, which was already the subject of a court case.

Karua joined Matiang’i in criticizing alleged calls to evict certain communities in Lamu County, saying this was uncalled for.

She declared that she was in the 2027 presidential race, but Kenyans would ultimately determine the opposition's candidate to face off with President Ruto.