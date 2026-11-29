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Gachagua said President William Ruto has developed a cold foot over the emerging popularity of the opposition leadership within the Mountain region. [Boniface Gikandi]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to Murang’a, calling on the Mt Kenya residents to remain united to pave the way for the penetration of the Kenya Kwanza allies into the region.

Gachagua said President William Ruto has developed a cold foot over the emerging popularity of the opposition leadership within the Mountain region.

“Ruto has presently dispatched teams led by the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku focusing on destabilising the unity in the Embu and Meru region as a strategy to divide the votes,” said Gachagua.

On the increased insecurity rate in Murang’a town, he blamed the police for failure to protect the residents from the notorious panga boys, citing the killing of three people in the last two weeks

Gachagua asked the Inspector General of Police, Dogulas Kanja, to reshuffle the police commanders and replace them with more dedicated persons to safeguard the people of Murang’a.

Speaking during the Sunday Service at Mukuria Hungu ACK Church in Murang’a Town, he said the police have been compromised in tackling the insecurity due to lack of command.

“Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen should explain to Kenyans why there is discrimination in posting the police commanders to the Mountain area,” said Gachagua.

He revisited the Witima ACK scenario, where he implicated Murang’a MP Betty Maina, whom he accused of having hosted the goons who unleashed terror on the ACK faithful.

“It was shameful that on that fateful morning the MP hosted the gang for a heavy breakfast before they were transported to Witima Church for a mission,” said Gachagua.

On tea issues, he challenged senators and MPs to table a motion seeking to stop the discrimination in the allocation of Sh3.7 billion from the price stabilisation fund, to only factories in the west of the rift.

“This allocation should benefit all the tea factories in the country, not only to allocate factories in Bomet, Nandi and Kericho,” said Gachagua.

He was accompanied by Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Senator Joe Nyutu, and MPs Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Jane Kihara ( Naivasha), G.G. Kagombe Gatundu South), Wachira Karani (Laikipia West), among others.