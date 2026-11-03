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Government targets 1,198 households in Sh93.99m electricity expansion. [File, Standard]

More than 1,000 households in Budalangi Constituency, Busia County, are set to benefit from a Sh93.99 million electricity expansion programme targeting 1,198 households.

According to Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Sh11.79 million has been allocated to connect 148 households in Bunyala North Ward.

A further Sh2.1 million will fund electricity connections for 50 households in Budubusi Village, while a Sh9.69 million Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) project will target 98 households in Nadero/Peter Habenga Village.

Wandayi said the projects are part of the wider Last Mile Connectivity Programme, implemented through Kenya Power and REREC to extend electricity infrastructure to households not yet connected to the national grid.

At the county level, the Kenya Power-REREC programme covers 241 projects worth Sh1.46 billion, targeting 16,934 households across Busia County.

Wandayi added that 82 per cent of public facilities and institutions in the county had been connected to electricity.

According to him, expanding access to reliable electricity will support businesses, improve education and healthcare services, and create new economic opportunities.

“Reliable power will stimulate businesses, support education and healthcare, improve livelihoods and unlock new economic opportunities,” he said.